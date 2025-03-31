Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

