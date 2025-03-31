Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,527.04. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.10 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

