Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Visteon worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $7,730,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Visteon by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of VC opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $119.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

