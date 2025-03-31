Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 16,369 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

