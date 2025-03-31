Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,715 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

