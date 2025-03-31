Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 40.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.66.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

