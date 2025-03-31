Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $12,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

INBX opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

