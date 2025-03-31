Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

