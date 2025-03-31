Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $2,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dayforce Price Performance
Shares of DAY stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
