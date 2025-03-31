DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,056 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,873,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 272,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 244,205 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

