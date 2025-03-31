Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Up 79.6% in March

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 612,400 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $146.87.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4201 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
