Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

