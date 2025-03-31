Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 8,217 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 734,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.