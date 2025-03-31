First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Up 78.7% in March

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNGZ. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

KNGZ stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

