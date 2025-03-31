Flavin Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 13,541 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,541 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $378.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.10.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

