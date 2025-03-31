Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

