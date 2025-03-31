Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Sells 1,496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

