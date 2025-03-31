Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,407,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.49 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.