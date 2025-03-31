Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

