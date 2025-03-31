Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 293.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLOV opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

