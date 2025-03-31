HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAPR opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

