H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,725,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

