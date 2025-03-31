Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00.
Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
Almonty Industries stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.47.
About Almonty Industries
