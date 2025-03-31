Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Almonty Industries stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.47.

About Almonty Industries

Featured Stories

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

