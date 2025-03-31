Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,668,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

RWL opened at $98.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3904 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.