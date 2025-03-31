iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 225,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 165,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,248,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $47.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

