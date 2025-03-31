iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

