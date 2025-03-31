J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

