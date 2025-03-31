KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KE alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of KE by 324.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90,054 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $11,052,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $13,540,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $20.59 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

KE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.