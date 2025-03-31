Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

