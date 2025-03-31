Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,468,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

