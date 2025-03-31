KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $44.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

