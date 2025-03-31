KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,901 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.0 %
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
