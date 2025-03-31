KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Get Lyft alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 780.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 667,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $6,112,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYFT

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.