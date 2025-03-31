KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 10,200 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $78.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

