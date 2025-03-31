KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 10,300 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 517,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.