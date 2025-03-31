KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 10,300 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 517,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
THOR Industries Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of THO stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
