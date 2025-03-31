KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

