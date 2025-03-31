KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 23,100 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

