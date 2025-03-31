KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 49,100 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

