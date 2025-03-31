KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 5,200 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,423,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,706,000 after purchasing an additional 750,515 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,635,000 after purchasing an additional 248,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $165.82 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

