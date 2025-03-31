KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.02 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
M/I Homes Stock Down 2.6 %
MHO stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.