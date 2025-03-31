KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.04 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

