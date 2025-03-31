KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.05 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Olin by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Olin by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

