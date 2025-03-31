KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.09 Million in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in NMI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

