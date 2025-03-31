KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.10 Million in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GATX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $155.94 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

