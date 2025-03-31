KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.12 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 827,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 255,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,029,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

JHG opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

