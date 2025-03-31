KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.13 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

