KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.15 Million in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $89.59 on Monday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

