KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $948,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ATHM opened at $27.74 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

