KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $996,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

