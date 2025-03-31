KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 49.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sealed Air by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 163,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 626,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 137,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Sealed Air by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 561,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

